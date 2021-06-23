Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to walk free

By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Nine separatists pardoned by the Spanish government are expected to leave the prisons where they were serving lengthy terms for organizing a bid for an independent northeastern Catalonia region nearly four years ago. Spain’s official gazette published earlier in the day the government decree pardoning them. Despite polls showing that much of Spain’s public is against the pardons, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities. The political division was on display Wednesday during a government control session at the nation’s parliament.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan#Pardons#Walk Free#Madrid#Ap#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
PoliticsInternational Business Times

In Poland, Ex-EU Chief Tusk Returns To Opposition Role

Former EU chief Donald Tusk returned to frontline politics against Poland's governing right-wing populists on Saturday, taking over as acting head of the opposition Civic Platform party. The 64-year-old co-founded Civic Platform (PO) two decades ago and served as prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014. "I am back...
PoliticsConnecticut Post

Former EU head, ex-PM Tusk to lead Poland's opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former European Union leader and ex-Prime Minister Donald Tusk was elected head of the strongest party in Poland's fragmented opposition on Saturday. Tusk, 64, said he is returning to Polish politics and to the opposition Civic Platform party to help fight the “evil” of the current right-wing government.
POTUSThe Guardian

Ex-EU head Donald Tusk elected leader of Polish opposition party

The former European Union leader and ex-prime minister Donald Tusk has been elected head of the strongest party in Poland’s fragmented opposition. Tusk, 64, said he was returning to Polish politics and to the opposition Civic Platform party to help fight the “evil” of the current rightwing government. Tusk co-founded...
Politicswcn247.com

Press watchdog puts Hungarian PM Orban on 'predators' list

PARIS (AP) — The press watchdog Reporters Without Borders has put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on its list of “predators.” It was the first time a Western European leader has been put in the line-up of heads of state or government who “crack down massively” on press freedom. The list published Monday includes 37 leaders. Two women, the prime minister of Bangladesh and the Hong Kong’s administrative chief Carrie Lam, also were added to the list, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was the first such list published in five years by the watchdog.
wcn247.com

Algeria president orders some protesters freed from jail

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — In a gesture marking the 59th year since the end of colonial rule in Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the release of 18 youths imprisoned for their roles in the Hirak protest movement, and suggested that more releases will come. However, it appeared unlikely that all of the approximately 300 prisoners jailed for their alleged actions linked to this North African nation’s pro-democracy movement would be set free. In a message issued Sunday, the eve of Algeria’s independence in 1962 from France after a 7-year war, Tebboune referred to the Hirak movement as a “blessed authentic” one, but said it has become a subversive force.
Societywcn247.com

Spain: Police probe suspected hate crime targeting gay man

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Spain are asking for time to fully investigate the death of a 24-year-old man that sparked widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay. LGBTQ activists have called for protests in dozens of cities across Spain later on Monday and members of Spain’s left-wing Cabinet have condemned the death of Samuel Luiz in the early hours of Saturday as a hate crime. Police are reviewing surveillance cameras and questioning over a dozen suspects and witnesses who were outside a nightclub in the city of A Coruña at the time the crime took place. Luiz’s friends told Spain’s El Mundo newspaper that the attackers used a derogatory word for homosexuals.
Protestswcn247.com

Journalists attacked, injured in Georgian anti-LGBT protest

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital's main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers. About 20 journalists were injured. A man identified by some news reports as a journalist for an unspecified foreign news outlet was stabbed several blocks from the demonstration. One suspect was arrested. Hostility toward sexual minorities is strong in Georgia.
Politicswcn247.com

France, Germany, China push to revive Iran nuclear talks

PARIS (AP) — The French presidency said President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed there is “a window of opportunity” now for talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. A French top official said the three leaders, who spoke via videoconference on Monday, agreed on the need to move negotiations forward in order to get a deal “as soon as possible” and avoid the risk of nuclear proliferation. During six rounds of talks in Vienna, the six countries that remain parties to the agreement -- Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran -- have been trying to resolve issues on how the United States can rejoin and Iran can return to compliance.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament is to vote on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency permits to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics say it's a racist measure aimed at preventing the growth of Israel’s Arab minority, while supporters say it’s needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character. Israel’s dominant right-wing parties strongly support the law, but Israel’s new government includes left-wing opponents of the measure. The right-wing opposition, aiming to embarrass the government, has warned ahead of Monday's session that it won’t provide the votes needed to pass the law.
Politicswibqam.com

Poland’s Tusk says he will leave role of EPP president

WARSAW (Reuters) – Former European Council President Donald Tusk will leave his role as president of the European People’s Party (EPP), he said on Sunday, a day after he announced his return to domestic politics as leader of Poland’s main opposition. Tusk, who on Saturday returned as leader of the...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

EU veteran Tusk returns to battle for Poland’s European future

WARSAW, Poland — Donald Tusk is spoiling for a fight to reverse Poland’s drift to the European Union’s fringe. The former president of the European Council announced on Saturday that he’s returning to lead his country’ biggest opposition group, the Civic Platform, which propelled him to two terms as prime minister and the top level of politics on the continent.
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and...
Healthwcn247.com

Malaysia to reopen Parliament July 26 after royal pressure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says Parliament will resume July 26, caving into pressure from the king to lift the legislature's suspension under a coronavirus emergency imposed in January. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin obtained royal assent in January to declare an emergency until Aug. 1 to curb a spike in coronavirus cases, but critics slammed it as a ruse to help him stay in power amid challenges to his leadership from both the opposition and within his coalition. The emergency suspends Parliament but includes no other measures. Muhyiddin earlier predicted Parliament could reopen by September at the earliest but the country's king insisted it should resume as soon as possible.
Coronaviruswcn247.com

Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute on Monday after landing in wet weather at Berlin’s airport. It's Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013. The couple will be received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace later Monday. They are also expected to visit Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week’s visit.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Coronaviruswcn247.com

Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A white flag campaign is gaining traction to help Malaysians facing economic devastation during the coronavirus pandemic. It encourages people to hoist a white flag to signal they need help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” A roadside food seller, a single mother and a refugee family are among those who've been helped. But some politicians have slammed the white flag campaign as a ploy to discredit the government. Police are investigating a separate black flag campaign launched over the weekend as an anti-government protest. A coronavirus emergency has prevented Parliament from meeting for months, and the suspension means support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cannot be tested.