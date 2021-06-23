Cancel
POTUS

The pandemic is a much bigger deal in some states than others

By Caitlin Owens
Axios
Axios
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially ended in some states, while others are still experiencing outbreaks. Why it matters: The wide variation in states' vaccination rates means that stark disparities in case rates could be America's norm for awhile. State of play: Some states saw an average of seven or fewer...

Axios

Axios

