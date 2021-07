The Sixers are facing a pivotal offseason and it’s up to Daryl Morey to guide them. Thankfully, he appears to be the right man for the job. Following a disappointing end to the season, Sixers’ President of Operations’ faced the media and gave his thoughts on the past season and what is to be expected moving forward. Morey’s impressive resume gave the Sixers confidence in making the hire, and he has helped the organization make some massive moves already during his time in charge. After sitting in on the postseason media session, here are some major takeaways for Sixers fans: