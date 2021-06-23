Harriette Cole: I’m afraid my husband will eat the wrong things if I’m not with him

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband developed a soy allergy a few years back and has a long-standing peanut allergy. For this reason, I prefer to make his meals for him. He’s going out of town soon for work, and I am so afraid that he will not be as vigilant about the food he’s eating while I’m not there. He was hospitalized while we were on our honeymoon for eating a dessert that had nuts in it. What can I do?