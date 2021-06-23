Looking for a quick getaway this summer? Take a spin through time on Route 17.

Route 17 is no Route 66. Few roadways can compete with that iconic 2,400-mile cross-country highway that novelist and former Long Islander John Steinbeck dubbed “The Mother Road” for its mystique, history and grandeur — and enough personality to inspire a song. But New York’s Route 17 has garnered its share of Long Island admirers who can still get their kicks traveling the winding road, nicknamed the Quickway, to upstate destinations.