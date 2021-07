After a relatively quiet year last year, the Montana tradition of summer theater on Flathead Lake is back in full swing for 2021. At the southern end, the Port Polson Players have resumed shows in their historic 1938 log playhouse on the golf course, with a line-up of comedies, dramas and musicals. Farther upshore, things will be relatively normal at the Bigfork Summer Playhouse, which last year was one of the few theaters to have a season — which they pulled off by quarantining their casts.