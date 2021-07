Summer is here, so it’s time to take the dinner party outside. You’ll need more than just a good meal and a few bottles of bubbly to do that, though. An outdoor dining table—a big one if you’ve got a big group—is essential to a successful evening spent eating al fresco. Before you snap one up, it’s important to consider the space you’ve got on hand and how this large new piece of furniture will fit into it. You’ll also want a table that’s durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of a large gathering and to brave the occasional rainfall. Here, seven of our top picks to keep top-of-mind in your search.