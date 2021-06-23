Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Swedish government sees faster growth as pandemic effects fade

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, as it bounces back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Wednesday. The hit to Sweden’s economy from the pandemic has turned out to be milder than first feared in 2020, when...

whtc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Opinion Polls#Gross Domestic Product#Swedish#Reuters#The Social Democrats#Greens#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Public Health
Related
Businesshot96.com

Business is soaring for UK services firms, and so are prices – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index for the sector edged down...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

BRUSSELS — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a "serious but stable" condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said. In a statement, it added...
Economyfroggyweb.com

Euro zone investor morale rises on upbeat services sector: Sentix

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fifth month in a row in July, its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and retailers as well as tourism as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone...
BusinessTelegraph

German hawks start standing up to eurozone inflation threat

The natural world is rarely the stuff of dry central banking speeches, but Europe’s biggest hawk turned to the Pacific last week for a colourful warning on the risks of rising inflation. Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said: “Inflation is not dead, and if you’re not convinced that...
Businesswhtc.com

Russia’s economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy has been recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation are challenging further growth. After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction...
Worldwhtc.com

Ukraine approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on Monday. Ukraine has already approved several COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)
Public Healthwhtc.com

Germany to give 3 million COVID-19 shots to Western Balkans – Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s will give 3 million COVID-19 vaccination doses to the countries of the Western Balkans, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. “And (we’ll do) that as soon as possible,” she added at a news conference after hosting a ‘Summit of the Berlin Process on the Western Balkans 2021’.
Businesswsau.com

ECB’s Knot says “inflation is not dead” in Europe – NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year. UK inflation is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period. The UK economy looks to be in rude health with economic growth picking up sharply over the last quarter. According to the latest Bank of England (BoE) report, the recovery in economic activity is ‘most pronounced’ in the consumer-facing services sector after Covid restrictions were loosened in April, with output in some sectors ‘around pre-Covid levels’. The BoE expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year, supported by the successful vaccination program and continued unwinding of lockdown measures, while the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is more bullish and expects UK GDP to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% next year.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Swedish conservatives give up on chance to form government

Stockholm — The leader of the centre-right Moderates party in Sweden is giving up on his chance to form a new government. Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday that he had concluded that 175 members of the parliament would vote against him, making a stable government impossible. Kristersson had been tasked...
Worldkelo.com

Swedish right-wing PM hopeful abandons attempt to form government – TT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he had abandoned attempts to form a government just two days after the speaker asked him to try to do so. “The parliamentary conditions for forming a new centre-right government do not exist,” he told TT news...
Worldthepaypers.com

Digital wallet use sees rapid growth during the pandemic

One in five (20%) UK consumers used a digital wallet for the first time or started using one regularly in 2020, as research shows. The study was conducted by international payment service provider and direct bank card acquirer ECOMMPAY. A further 38% of respondents also say they now have a...
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Government Chemist sees cases reduce because of pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a reduction in referee cases but requests have increased in complexity, according to the Government Chemist. Paul Hancock, referee analyst and head at the Office of the Government Chemist in the United Kingdom, said cases include genetically modified rice from China, antibiotics in honey and labeling of a food supplement.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Conservatives get exploratory mandate in bid for Swedish government

Oslo — The leader of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, has been given the task to try to form new a government after a no-confidence vote brought the previous one down, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said on Tuesday. Norlen made the announcement after holding individual talks with representatives of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Moderate leader Kristersson asked to form new Swedish government

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's parliamentary speaker asked Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday to try to garner enough support to form a government. Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday after losing a no-confidence vote last week, handing the speaker the job of finding a candidate for prime minister who could for a government that would pass a vote in parliament.
PoliticsRepublic

Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to form new government

STOCKHOLM — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government. Lofven became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago. He didn’t call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to. He is formally stepping down but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.
Worldcasinobeats.com

BOS: Swedish government collapse ‘positive’ for betting sector

The recent announcement that Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven, has requested the dissolution of his government has prompted a response from BOS, the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling. BOS has argued that the political developments could have positive consequences for Sweden’s betting and gaming industry, the developments would...
Europektwb.com

Swedish PM Lofven resigns, speaker to seek new government

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday he had handed in his notice of resignation, giving parliament’s speaker the job of finding a new premier after the Social Democrat leader lost a vote of no-confidence last week. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; additional reporting...
Public Healthdailyforex.com

Pandemic Effects in Australia May Last 40 Years

According to recent forecasts, the effects of COVID-19 on the Australian government’s budget may last for the next 40 years. Projections suggest that the Australian birth rate is expected to fall significantly over the next four decades, which could pose a problem if the usually immigration-friendly measures don't return. As a result of this fall in the birth rate, the population would be about 1.2 million less people than previously estimated.