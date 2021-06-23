Retirement community files for second bankruptcy
An upscale retirement community in Port Washington has filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors for the second time in seven years, records show. The Amsterdam at Harborside, a nonprofit opened in 2010, stopped making debt payments and refunds of resident entrance fees during the pandemic. As a result, the 329-unit facility is no longer in compliance with state law, according to documents filed last week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Central Islip.www.newsday.com