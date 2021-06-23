Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amsterdam, NY

Retirement community files for second bankruptcy

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Newsday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upscale retirement community in Port Washington has filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors for the second time in seven years, records show. The Amsterdam at Harborside, a nonprofit opened in 2010, stopped making debt payments and refunds of resident entrance fees during the pandemic. As a result, the 329-unit facility is no longer in compliance with state law, according to documents filed last week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Central Islip.

www.newsday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Washington, NY
Business
Amsterdam, NY
Business
City
Port Washington, NY
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#Debt Service#Retirement Community#Layoffs#U S Bankruptcy Court#Newsday#Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.
NHLPosted by
CNN

NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead at 24 from apparent head injury

(CNN) — Matiss Kivlenieks, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a private party in Novi, Michigan, which led to a fall, according to Novi Police Department Lieutenant Jason Meier. Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched for...