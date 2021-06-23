Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6/23/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream | NBA Conference Finals Game 1

The 2021 NBA playoffs are quickly winding down. After the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Wednesday, they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The good news for fans is that the remaining playoff games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT for the Eastern Conference Finals and ABC for the NBA Finals. Thanks to live TV streaming services, you won't need a cable subscription to watch.