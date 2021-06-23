Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6/23/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream | NBA Conference Finals Game 1
The Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, June 23 (6/23/2021) at 8:30 p.m. Third seed Milwaukee comes into Game 1 after beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 and winning the seven-game series 4-3. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in their game seven win. Giannis averaged 31.9 points per game during the seven-game series, while fellow Bucks point guard Kris Middleton averaged 24.3 points.