Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6/23/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream | NBA Conference Finals Game 1

By Rubin Wright
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, June 23 (6/23/2021) at 8:30 p.m. Third seed Milwaukee comes into Game 1 after beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 and winning the seven-game series 4-3. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in their game seven win. Giannis averaged 31.9 points per game during the seven-game series, while fellow Bucks point guard Kris Middleton averaged 24.3 points.

www.syracuse.com
Community Policy
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
34K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#At T Tv#The Atlanta Hawks#Fiserv Forum#The Bucks And Hawks#Tnt Channel#Verizon Fios#At T Tv#Comcast Xfinity#Cox#Directv#Dish#Hulu Live Tv#Amc#Cnn#Dvr#Sling Blue#Bravo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
NBA
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream, Game 4 score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NBA playoffs online (6/29/21)

Khris Middleton exploded as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a convincing win over the Atlanta Hawks to take a 2-1 series lead in these Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs. With Trae Young questionable to play due to a foot injury, the Hawks will need everyone on the court to step up in a big way in order for them to have a chance to knock off the Bucks tonight. Game 4 tips off on.
NBAwmleader.com

Khris Middleton leads Bucks over Hawks in ECF

For the first time since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference finals in six games, despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the last two-and-a-half games. Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: How to watch, stream Bucks vs. Hawks Game 6 tonight on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are quickly winding down. After the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Wednesday, they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The good news for fans is that the remaining playoff games are broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT for the Eastern Conference Finals and ABC for the NBA Finals. Thanks to live TV streaming services, you won't need a cable subscription to watch.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: It’s time for Khris Middleton to be a hero

The infuriating and mercurial Milwaukee Bucks have had a tumultuous run through the NBA playoffs, but almost in spite of themselves, they’re just a game away from the Finals. This is a team that trailed in a game against the Brooklyn Nets by 49 points, in a series where they...
NBAelitesportsny.com

Bucks vs. Hawks Game 6 Player Prop Bets

The Atlanta Hawks are facing elimination again, but don’t count out this scrappy team just yet. The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to go down to Atlanta to close out this series, potentially without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Oddsmakers have installed the desperate Hawks as slight home favorites over the Bucks...
NBABleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful for ECF Game 6 vs. Hawks with Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals doesn't look good at the moment. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Antetokounmpo is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee Tuesday during...
NBAFOX Sports

Suns open NBA Finals against the Bucks

LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 217. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in game one of the NBA Finals. Phoenix went 2-0 against Milwaukee during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 128-127 on April 19. Devin Booker scored 24 points to lead Phoenix to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points in the loss for Milwaukee.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: What it means for each Buck to reach the NBA Finals

For the first time in 47 long-awaited years, the Milwaukee Bucks have triumphantly reached the NBA Finals following a 118-107 victory against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks took care of business on the road to breaking the curse of winning a series in six games, make inspiring history, and finally advance to a goal that’s been expected of them over the last few seasons.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former NBA Player Says ESPN Gave Maria Taylor ‘Sympathy’ Job

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols has been put through the wringer for her comments about Maria Taylor back in 2020. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has since come to her defense. In a newly released video on Instagram, Jackson said Nichols “deserve(d) that job” which ESPN was wanting to give to Taylor. He also went on to say ESPN was “trying to give Maria a sympathy job,” implying she hadn’t earned it over Nichols.
NHLPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6/21/2021): Time, TV channel, live stream | NHL Conference Finals Game 5

The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021) at 8:00 p.m. The Islanders won Game 4 of the Conference Finals on Saturday, 3-2. They jumped out two an early three-goal lead in the second period behind goals from Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, and Matt Martin. Tampa Bay attempted a comeback in the third period with goals from Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson; however, they came up short. With the win, the Islanders move to 2-2 in the series.