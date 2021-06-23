Cancel
Science

Low-cost method for finding new coronavirus variants

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have developed a technology for cost-effective surveillance of the global spread of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The technique is presented in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Since the onset of the pandemic, thousands of viral genomes have been sequenced to reconstruct the evolution and global...

#Genome Research#Nature Communications#Scientific Journal#Covseq#Rna
