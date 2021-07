Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some of your favorite summer memories might involve backyard barbecues and balmy, carefree nights where the only thing you have to worry about is whether you want a hot dog or burger-and if the latter, how well you'd like it cooked. But the beauty of grilling is that it doesn't have to have boundaries. One portable charcoal grill proves you can take the barbecue beyond the white picket fence and into the wilderness-and it's currently 51% off on Amazon.