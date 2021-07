RAPID CITY—Most cross-town rivalries are cross-town. Post 22 v Post 320 have a cross-parking lot rivalry. Pete Lien Field on one side, the home of Post 320, and Dave Ploof Field at Fitzgerald Stadium on the other, the newly renovated home of Post 22. The Stars have literally and figuratively battled in the shadow of the Hardhats for decades, and last week they had yet another chance to get a monkey the size of King Kong off their back, they walked across the parking lot intent on beating Post 22. The battle went into extra innings, but in the bottom of the tenth, the Hardhats once again got the clutch performances they needed to defeat the stars, 10-8.