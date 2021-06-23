Cancel
Nutrition

Starchy snacks may increase CVD risk; fruits and veggies at certain meals decreases risk

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 —Can starchy snacks harm heart health? New research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association, found eating starchy snacks high in white potato or other starches after any meal was associated at least a 50% increased risk of mortality and a 44-57% increased risk of CVD-related death. Conversely, eating fruits, vegetables or dairy at specific meals is associated with a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer or any cause.

www.eurekalert.org
