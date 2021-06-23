Starchy snacks may increase CVD risk; fruits and veggies at certain meals decreases risk

If you're like most people trying to stay healthy, there's a good chance you've made some changes to your diet. After all, being conscious of what you put into your body can be one of the best ways to avoid heart disease, diabetes, or other serious health conditions. But research out of Harvard University has shown that one type of food marketed as being good for your health may actually increase your risk of Parkinson's disease (PD). Read on to see which items you might want to cut back on.