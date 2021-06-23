Cancel
Transform your guitar solos by breaking out of the stock pentatonic scale shape

By Total Guitar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar lessons: Most of us are familiar with shape 1 of the good old minor pentatonic scale – even if we don't realise it. Even seasoned, experienced players gravitate towards it. Eric Clapton, Angus Young and a host of blues-rock guitarists have based their careers around this staple shape. But here we’re looking at two scale boxes positioned above and below shape 1, allowing you to go way beyond the confines of the basic shape.

Angus Young
Eric Clapton
MusicMusicRadar.com

Warren Haynes offers advice on breaking out of blues guitar clichés

Warren Haynes is a master player – and years of experience playing at a high level with a range of artists has given him some valuable insight into the guitar. In a recent video interview with Sweetwater's Mitch Gallagher for the US retailer's Gearfest 2021 online event the Gov't Mule man talked about his career and lessons learned.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Try these Slash, Brad Paisley and Brent Mason-style oblique string bends and bring a new sound to your guitar solos

Guitar lessons: most guitarists use basic string bends, but this signature Slash and Brent Mason move will bring a new sound to your solos. Oblique bends are played with two notes simultaneously: one string is bent up whilst another stays where it is, un-bent. Often heard in rock ‘n’ roll, blues-rock and country music, players such as Brent Mason and Brad Paisley often play oblique bends and Slash makes use of their lazy, drawling sound in solos from Sweet Child O’ Mine and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

This astonishing Les Paul-style guitar is made entirely out of glass

Over the years, we here at Guitar World have seen our fair share of eye-catching custom electric guitar builds. From Burls Art’s skateboard six-string to Warrior Guitars’ automobile spraypaint model, you never have to look far to find the guitar community's most wacky and wonderful creations. However, Alex Morningstar’s "Apollo"...
Rock Musicguitar.com

The Killers’ Dave Keuning details his favourite guitar parts on new solo LP, A Mild Case Of Everything

Despite being more commonly known as the guitarist behind the iconic mega-hit Mr. Brightside, since 2019 the founding-member and former guitar player of The Killers, Dave Keuning, has quietly been developing his solo career, first with Prismism and now, his brand-new long player, A Mild Case Of Everything. An amalgam of dynamic riffs, 1980s new-wave and melodic alternative indie, Keuning’s second album possesses a more DIY ethos than expected from a musician usually used to the trappings of a major label, festival-headlining band; it was recorded at his home studio in San Diego through 2020 and will be released on his own imprint, Pretty Faithful Records.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Faith Guitars revisits historic acoustic shapes with new PJE Legacy Series models

Faith Guitars has unveiled three all-new additions to its PJE Legacy series of acoustic guitars, which revisit a string of historic acoustic body shapes. The OMC-shaped Earth-FG2HCE, drop-dreadnought Mars-FG2RE and baby-jumbo Neptune-FG2NCE models join up with the previously released PJE electro-acoustics, which make use of Khaya mahogany. Faith's latest models,...
MusicMusicRadar.com

These 4 guitar exercises will improve your finger dexterity

Guitar skills: Take your playing to new levels with four exercises designed to develop your finger independence, dexterity, and the brain power needed to coordinate tricky fretting moves. 1. Lateral spider exercise. Take your playing to new levels with four exercises designed to develop your finger independence, dexterity, and the...
Musicguitar.com

The guitar used to record Don’t Stop Believin’ is going up for auction

The electric guitar played by Neal Schon on many of Journey’s hits from their record Escape, including Don’t Stop Believin’, is going up for auction this month. The guitar itself is a black 1977 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe, sporting the notable addition of a Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo. The neck pickup is also non-standard, being a DiMarzio single-coil-sized rail humbucker, sitting below what looks to be a Fernandes Sustainer system.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Exclusive guitar playthrough: Josh Rand on The L.I.F.E Project's A World On Fire

The L.I.F.E Project sees a meeting of musical minds between Stone Sour's Josh Rand and Paralandra singer / guitarist Casandra Carson, with their self-titled E.P out 9 July. The dynamic of Josh's old school metal riff dynamics with Carson's powerful vocals make this a strong start for the new project and E.P closer A World On Fire is a highlight.
Rock Musicsocietyofrock.com

Alex Lifeson Gets Kicked Out Of Guitar Store Every Week

In a video released announcing the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess electric guitar, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recalled how his lifelong fondness for Gibson guitars began. At the time, he couldn’t afford the one he wanted and so he kept on going back to his local music store.
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Column: Dave Keuning’s best guitar solos

The Killers guitarist and solo artist Dave Keuning announced that he is releasing his second album titled, “Mild Case of Everything,” on Friday. This is very exciting news, given the strength of the singles he’s released, most particularly “The Fountain.”. The song features great guitar work by way of melancholy...
Entertainmentguitar.com

The August 2021 issue of Guitar Magazine is out now!

I recently played my first gig for many months and to say it felt great to be back onstage would be a planet-sized understatement. However, the enforced break from live performance did have a few interesting side effects. For one, some of my gear that hadn’t seen much use since early 2020 had developed a few gremlins, and my guitars, amp and pedalboard all needed some love. And though I’ve probably played more guitar in the past 15 months than ever before, when was the last time I played standing up? Which strap.
Computersarxiv.org

Shape registration in the time of transformers

In this paper, we propose a transformer-based procedure for the efficient registration of non-rigid 3D point clouds. The proposed approach is data-driven and adopts for the first time the transformer architecture in the registration task. Our method is general and applies to different settings. Given a fixed template with some desired properties (e.g. skinning weights or other animation cues), we can register raw acquired data to it, thereby transferring all the template properties to the input geometry. Alternatively, given a pair of shapes, our method can register the first onto the second (or vice-versa), obtaining a high-quality dense correspondence between the two. In both contexts, the quality of our results enables us to target real applications such as texture transfer and shape interpolation. Furthermore, we also show that including an estimation of the underlying density of the surface eases the learning process. By exploiting the potential of this architecture, we can train our model requiring only a sparse set of ground truth correspondences ($10\sim20\%$ of the total points). The proposed model and the analysis that we perform pave the way for future exploration of transformer-based architectures for registration and matching applications. Qualitative and quantitative evaluations demonstrate that our pipeline outperforms state-of-the-art methods for deformable and unordered 3D data registration on different datasets and scenarios.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Nancy Wilson on her debut solo album, Epiphone Signature Fanatic guitar, Eddie Van Halen tribute song, classic Heart, and “Crazy On You” intro

Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. “A good song lives on—it lives and survives fashions,” says Nancy Wilson, co-founder of Heart, whose songs “These Dreams,” “Barracuda,” and “Magic Man” are indeed timeless gems. One of today’s most accomplished artists, she helped crack the glass ceiling for women in rock music.
Theater & DanceWired

Before Guitar Hero, Gamers Rocked Out to Gitaroo Man

Ever wanted to be a rock star? The kind that brims with superhero energy, that can dominate the stage and hypnotize the masses? In the early 2000s, it seemed like every video gamer wanted part of the fantasy: being in a band touring the world, playing sold out crowds, and being fawned over by fans.
MoviesCollider

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Rolls Out Release Date

Autobots, get ready to roll out! We finally have a release date for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback. The Steven Caple Jr. film is coming out on June 24, 2022, and will take us back to the 90s. Does that mean we'll get a 90s-inspired Optimus Prime? We did get a glimpse of the Optimus Prime we knew from the cartoons at the end of Bumblebee, but who knows what Transformers: Rise of the Beasts holds for the future of the franchise.
Computersarxiv.org

CSWin Transformer: A General Vision Transformer Backbone with Cross-Shaped Windows

We present CSWin Transformer, an efficient and effective Transformer-based backbone for general-purpose vision tasks. A challenging issue in Transformer design is that global self-attention is very expensive to compute whereas local self-attention often limits the field of interactions of each token. To address this issue, we develop the Cross-Shaped Window self-attention mechanism for computing self-attention in the horizontal and vertical stripes in parallel that form a cross-shaped window, with each stripe obtained by splitting the input feature into stripes of equal width. We provide a detailed mathematical analysis of the effect of the stripe width and vary the stripe width for different layers of the Transformer network which achieves strong modeling capability while limiting the computation cost. We also introduce Locally-enhanced Positional Encoding (LePE), which handles the local positional information better than existing encoding schemes. LePE naturally supports arbitrary input resolutions, and is thus especially effective and friendly for downstream tasks. Incorporated with these designs and a hierarchical structure, CSWin Transformer demonstrates competitive performance on common vision tasks. Specifically, it achieves 85.4% Top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K without any extra training data or label, 53.9 box AP and 46.4 mask AP on the COCO detection task, and 51.7 mIOU on the ADE20K semantic segmentation task, surpassing previous state-of-the-art Swin Transformer backbone by +1.2, +2.0, +1.4, and +2.0 respectively under the similar FLOPs setting. By further pretraining on the larger dataset ImageNet-21K, we achieve 87.5% Top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K and state-of-the-art segmentation performance on ADE20K with 55.2 mIoU. The code and models will be available at this https URL.
Animationthebrag.com

Relive your childhood with these awesome new ‘Transformers’

Be honest: how many of you were tempted during the coronavirus lockdowns to head up to the attic and bring down all your old childhood toys. Endless hours of nostalgic fun to whittle away the boredom of being stuck at home. Some sweet escapism, which we all sorely needed. It’s...