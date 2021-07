Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.