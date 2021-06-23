Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Childish Gambino, Bon Iver to Appear on Brittany Howard's 'Jaime Reimagined'

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Howard will release Jamie Imagined on July 23rd via ATO Records. The album features reinterpretations and remixes of the songs on Howard’s 2019 album Jamie by artists like Common, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and Little Dragon. To preview the release, Howard shared Little Dragon’s remix of “Presence” along with...

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Laura Mvula
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ato Records#Primavera Sound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicshorefire.com

Secretly Announces Renewed Recording Contracts with Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Mitski, Sharon Van Etten & Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Today, Secretly is honored to announce its renewed partnership with Dead Oceanstrailblazer Mitski and Jagjaguwar recording artists Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, all of whom have made the decision to continue releasing new music and forthcoming endeavors alongside the revered, independent record labels. In a collective commitment to career-long partnerships, Secretly Publishing has also renewed its publishing agreements with Bayonne, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jay Som, Phil Elverum and Strand of Oaks. Between the visionary teams at Secretly and these formative groups of creative forces, the reaffirmed bond is the result of decades of work and collaboration the company has dedicated to its industry-shaping mission of mutual growth, trust and empowerment.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Brittany Howard Recruits BADBADNOTGOOD, Little Dragon For ‘Jamie’ Remixes [Listen]

Brittany Howard on Tuesday released two more selections from her upcoming Jamie Reimagined album, this time featuring BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon. The reconstructed version of the Alabama Shakes singer’s debut solo album is out digitally on July 23rd. For their part, the Candian jazz outfit BADBADNOTGOOD takes on the forward-looking...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
AL.com

Jazz Fest 2021: Jimmy Buffett, Brittany Howard part of all-star lineup

October 8 - 10 Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic, David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and more.
MusicThe FADER

Listen to Taylor Swift’s latest Bon Iver collaboration, “Renegade”

Big Red Machine and Taylor Swift have shared new song "Renegade." Big Red Machine is the collaborative project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National. Both artists contributed to Swift's 2020 album folklore. "Renegade" will appear on Big Red Machine's How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due August 27 via Jagjaguwar/37d03d.
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (MBK Entertainment/RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
MusicWyoming Tribune Eagle

Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Brittany Howard: ‘I think back and I can’t even recognise that kid now’

When I was 11 years old, I saw my first live band performance, in our old gym at school. Some kids who were four years older than me had a band and they played cover songs: Weezer, Pearl Jam, Nirvana – lots of grunge music. I remember thinking it was a superpower because they could make people dance. That’s when I knew that was what I wanted to do.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Newly Married? Gwen Stefani Steps Out With Blake Shelton Rocking A Diamond Band

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot already?. The lovebirds were spotted out and about on Saturday, June 12, in Santa Monica, Calif., with the former No Doubt frontwoman's 7-year-old son Apollo. However, all eyes were on the sparkling diamond band the 51-year-old wore on the same finger as her engagement ring, Page Six reported.
MusicAlternative Press

Ryan Ross reimagines Collapsing Scenery’s “The Grey Cardinal” —watch

Ryan Ross, the former lead guitarist of Panic! At The Disco, recently remixed Collapsing Scenery’s “The Grey Cardinal.” Ross stripped back the background instrumentation and slowed down the track, letting the dark, otherworldly voice of lead singer Reggie Debris take center stage. You can watch the music video here or...
MusicBillboard

Bon Jovi Score Their First Video in YouTube's Billion Views Club

It's the first entry in the video streaming platform's Billion Views Club from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. "It's My Life" was released as the lead single off the rock band's seventh studio album, Crush, in 2000. The song broke into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 33.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Andrew Woolf: Song Unsung

Although London-based tenor saxophonist Andrew Woolf has been releasing records since 2012, Song Unsung is the first he has issued under his own name. His debut, which was actually recorded in 2008, was the EP Soma Quartet (Self Produced), made by Woolf, electric guitarist Ryan Williams, double bassist Will Collier and trumpeter Joe Auckland. The disc celebrated the musicians' shared love of the music of Kenny Wheeler and in particular Wheeler's album Angel Song (ECM, 1997). Over a decade later, Auckland is a member of the quintet which recorded Song Unsung. Between 2008 and 2021, Woolf's culturally diverse recording history has included, among others, Madwort Sax Quartet, Ghanaian percussionist Afla Sackley's aggregation Afrik Bawantu, and Alvorada, who specialise in Brazilian choro music.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Jon Bon Jovi's Lookalike Son Appears to Be Dating Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown first took on the role of Eggo-loving Jane "Eleven" Ives on Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old, which means she's grown up in front of the camera—and the paparazzi. Her teen romances have been cataloged by the press—from a brief relationship with Musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius to a dalliance with Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham. So, recently, when it looked like now 17-year-old Brown had a new guy in her life, fans' interest was piqued, especially because the man she's rumored to be seeing is basically rock royalty. Read on to learn see Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.