Florida State

LIVE RADAR: Flood advisory issued for portions of Central Florida

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered thunderstorms are popping up in several areas on Wednesday evening.

>>> SEE LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said around 5 p.m. storms were building over Orlando, with more rain building west of Orlando by early evening, especially around Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk counties.

Just before 6 p.m., a flood advisory was issued for Orlando, Clermont, Apopka and parts of Sanford. That includes northwest Orange, west Seminole and central Lake counties until 7:45 p.m.

Waldenberger said 2 inches of rain has already fallen in some locations and 4-inch totals are possible, which may cause minor flooding of low areas and roadways.

Here’s what to expect for the day:

  • There is a 70% chance of rain.
  • Some spots could get as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain.
  • Temperatures will climb into the 90s.
  • Orlando’s high is 92.

Meteorologist Brian Shields some of the storms could be strong and will bring a lot of lightning to the area.

Looking ahead, the rain chance will decrease this weekend, at a 30% chance.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

