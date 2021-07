Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning. 6 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.