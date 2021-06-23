Explosive development drives interest in county’s Comp Plan update
Judging by construction activity and real estate transactions, the pressures and speed of development in San Juan County have never been greater. Fortunately, the county’s Comprehensive Plan, or Comp Plan, can be a key tool for managing growth and protecting our county’s rural character. Right now, citizen interest is growing in how this tool can best ensure that sensible, science-based planning and environmental stewardship guide the growth and development in our county.www.sanjuanjournal.com