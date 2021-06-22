2323 Kylie Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2102 Sq. Ft. Appealing light and bright two-story home is situated in a prime location on a cul-de-sac street! Superb kitchen has abundant cabinetry, nice size pantry, gas cooktop, and ample counterspace. Kitchen seamlessly flows into the breakfast nook and the family room with a neutral paint palette with a gas fireplace creating an inviting warm ambiance. Master suite has dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower, and walk-in closet. Game room upstairs and two other roomy bedrooms that are split from the master offering maximum privacy. Backyard has generous room for children to run and play and great for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. Minutes from grocery stores, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Exemplary Conroe ISD schools! You don’t want to miss this one!