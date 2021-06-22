Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rockets Over The River

riverscenemagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 4 at 9 P.m., just after dark is the the annual Rockets Over The River fireworks display. It will be free for public viewing along the entire Laughlin River Walk or from your favorite Laughlin hotel. This extraordinary display is one of the most spectacular and unique in the West as the pyrotechnic company launches the rockets into the dark desert sky with the reflection of each colorful explosion shimmering on the Colorado River. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations.

riverscenemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Colorado River#Into The Dark#Radio Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
NBAmvprogress.com

Rockets Over Red Mesa Program Returns

“Rockets over the Red Mesa” Mesquite’s big Independence Day celebration was literally music to our ears. Post pandemic, the Eureka Resort pulled out all the stops on Sunday, July 4, bringing back the Nevada POPS Orchestra to entertain the community and accompany a spectacular fireworks display. “Missing out on the...
Lake Havasu City, AZriverscenemagazine.com

Lake Havasu Celebrates 4th of July

Lake Havasu residents and visitors celebrated the 4th of July in so many patriotic, fun and spectacular ways Sunday. Here are a few photos from the Bridgewater Channel, Calvary Baptist Church celebration, and fireworks over Thompson Bay. To view the video of the Bridgewater Channel, check out our Youtube channel...
Fort Smith, ARPosted by
5NEWS

MQ-9 Reapers to fly over River Valley starting next week

FORT SMITH, Ark. — You may notice something a little different in the sky over next week in the River Valley. The 188th Wing will be launching MQ-9 Reapers, an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft from the Fort Smith Airport. “To say it’s a momentous day is an...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Thou River Banks Runneth Over?

Thou filleth the floodplain — thou develop up to the flowing waters. In turn, you covet a bag of silver, but thou reapeth the flood — periodically, but perpetually. Thou must reap what is sown — thou community planners have planned poorly for generations. Don Doucette. Attleboro.
Animalsknba.org

Volunteers make over 200 beluga observations in rivers this spring

Those who live close to the Kenai and Kasilof rivers know belugas sometimes feed there. But it’s been a mystery how many whales actually travel through those waterways, particularly in the spring. This year, a large team of volunteer observers counted for the first time how many Cook Inlet belugas...
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Park celebrates Youth Conservation Program

Grand Teton National Park Foundation is celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the Youth Conservation Program. The conservation corps was launched in 2006 to steward the next generation of conservation leaders; aligning with the core mission of the National Park Service to foster a land ethic and an appreciation for the outdoors in young people.
TravelCrossville Chronicle

ENJOYING NATURE: Backpacking

You’ve got to love the great outdoors. For some, it might just be walking in a park and admiring the flowers. For others, it might be hiking 1,000 miles with everything you need on your back. I haven’t hike long distances, but I have done three- to five-day backpacking trips.
Salinas, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Authorities to conduct drone flights over Salinas River

Program will be used to gather information about potential fires. –Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting periodic drone flights in the Salinas riverbed to increase wildfire situational awareness. The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras that provide real-time video and data transmission to the...
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Teton County, WYcowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone, Grand Teton Officially Have Busiest First Quarter Ever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The claims that both Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are seeing more visitors than ever before this summer have been confirmed by a state report. A report on the economic indicators for the first quarter of 2021 issued by the...
Marietta, OHWTAP

City of Marietta sues over river trail damage

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - We have some updates to the part of Marietta’s river trail that collapsed and messed up a sewer line in 2020. About a year has passed since this part of the river trail has been closed however doors to a lawsuit have been opened. The lawsuit...
Goshen, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

LEGOLAND New York To Open All ‘Lands’ This Friday

The last Lego is in place and the new LEGOLAND New York Resort is ready to open the whole park to the general public. When you were younger, remember how much time it took to put together some of the more expert Lego sets? Well, imagine the time and effort that went into creating all seven lands at the New LEGOLAND Resort down in Goshen! So it is definitely great news that after several years of meticulous Lego building, the new park has announced that this Friday, July 9th you will be able to experience all 7 lands at the resort when it fully opens. The park has recently been doing preview days for fans at the park, but this Friday will be the first time all of themed 'Legolands' will be open for visitors plus the on-site hotel will also be available for stays according to the park website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy