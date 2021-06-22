Rockets Over The River

The last Lego is in place and the new LEGOLAND New York Resort is ready to open the whole park to the general public. When you were younger, remember how much time it took to put together some of the more expert Lego sets? Well, imagine the time and effort that went into creating all seven lands at the New LEGOLAND Resort down in Goshen! So it is definitely great news that after several years of meticulous Lego building, the new park has announced that this Friday, July 9th you will be able to experience all 7 lands at the resort when it fully opens. The park has recently been doing preview days for fans at the park, but this Friday will be the first time all of themed 'Legolands' will be open for visitors plus the on-site hotel will also be available for stays according to the park website.