Rockets Over The River
On July 4 at 9 P.m., just after dark is the the annual Rockets Over The River fireworks display. It will be free for public viewing along the entire Laughlin River Walk or from your favorite Laughlin hotel. This extraordinary display is one of the most spectacular and unique in the West as the pyrotechnic company launches the rockets into the dark desert sky with the reflection of each colorful explosion shimmering on the Colorado River. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations.riverscenemagazine.com