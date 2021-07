“Swimwear sold no matter what stage we were in in COVID-19,” Norma Kamali explained over Zoom. “So what I did was triple the size of her swimwear collection, and everything sold. The next phase is expanding more cover-ups, which we had, but even making that bigger, and looking at this category holistically, because it’s year-round. But it’s not just swimwear, it’s bodysuits, it’s used for everything. This is my happy place.”