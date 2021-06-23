Joe Biden Continues To Racially Divide The American People

The TAKE with Rick Klein President Joe Biden just might have been able to fix what he may have broken. That’s not the same as saying there’s a bill that can pass Congress – much less two. Biden’s walk-back of his vow to only support the bipartisan effort if the much larger Democrats-only bill also reaches his desk helped assuage Republicans. It has not had a similar impact inside his own party. Prominent progressives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are still on record saying the bipartisan agreement reached last week will only get their support if the budget reconciliation process delivers on the much broader and more expensive set of promises Democrats have made. As for that potentially $6 trillion package being crafted by Sen. Bernie Sanders and others, it’s nowhere near ready, and there’s still no guarantee that Democrats have the votes. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., put a price tag of between $1 trillion and $2 trillion on what he can support, or else “I can’t be there,” he told...