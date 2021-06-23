Letters to the editor: Pollinator group seeks change in Akron law; protect clinic workers

This week is National Pollinator Week where we recognize the value of pollinators that make possible fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds, as well as a beautiful landscape. In recognition of National Pollinator Week, LEAD for Pollinators Inc. is advocating the update of two ordinances pertaining to “species and height of plants” as the ordinances are outdated, unscientific, detrimental to pollinators and not representative of our Akron community planting for nearly 30 years.