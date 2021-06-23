Cancel
Jennifer Tilly Teases Tiffany's Return in Chucky TV Series Photo

By Anthony Lund
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jennifer Tilly joined the Child's Play franchise in Bride of Chucky, it was one of those genius moments that gave new life to the killer doll series. Now she is back with Chucky himself, Brad Dourif, in the new Chucky TV series which brings the franchise to the small screen in a big way. While Tilly was absent from the recent Curse of Chucky, she did appear at the end of the latest movie, Cult of Chucky, which set the scene for the TV series. Tilly has been active on her Twitter and Instagram accounts recently, and has shared a behind the scenes look of her character Tiffany as production continues.

