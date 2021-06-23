Sonic boom: Sega designer tells the origin story of a gaming legend

As part of the ongoing Prime Day deals you can get the SEGA Classics game bundle for $6.99. This Fire TV app is officially published by Sega of America and includes 25 different games. It normally costs $14.99 so this sale saves you 53% off the regular price. While this bundle of games has been as low as $4.99 in the past, it hasn’t been on sale for over a year so it’s rare to catch it on sale. While you can pay $6.99 outright for the game bundle, you can save a bit more by first buying Amazon Coins at a discount and then using them to buy the game. The simplest option is to buy 1,000 Amazon Coins for $9.00, use 699 to buy the Sega bundle, and have 301 coins left for a future purchase. If you have Amazon No-Rush credit, that will automatically be used when buying this game as well.