Before Christian Pulisic there was Jovan Kirovski

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, the US men’s team were watching the World Cup on television instead of playing in it. But with the 2022 edition in sight, things are looking much more encouraging. Christian Pulisic’s successive victories in the Champions League and Concacaf Nations League finals are symbolic of the team’s revival. He is far from alone though. Alongside him stand the likes of Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, and Sergiño Dest, all of whom play for some of the best clubs in the world. This kind of success in Europe was unprecedented just five years ago for Americans, before Pulisic established himself as a young phenomenon at Borussia Dortmund.

www.theguardian.com
