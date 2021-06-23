Cancel
Celebrities

John Travolta Shared a Rare Selfie with His Kids in Honor of Father's Day

By Jeremy Dick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta posted a rare selfie with his children in honor of his first Father's Day without Kelly Preston, his late wife of 28 years. In the photo, which was posted to Instagram, the 67-year-old actor smiles for the camera alongside his 21-year-old daughter, Ella, and 10-year-old son, Benjamin. Though the actor does occasionally make posts on his Instagram account, he seems to rarely ever post selfies, but Father's Day was a particularly special occasion for him this year. You can see the photo below.

