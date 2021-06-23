Kenan Thompson Celebrates His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Kenan Thompson has been down this road before. In 2018, the “Saturday Night Live” legend was Emmy nominated not only in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category but in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Come Back Barack.” He ended up with his first Emmy Award in the latter category. This year, not only does Thompson have a shot at his third nomination in the Supporting Actor category, but in the Lead Actor race as well for his new hit comedy series “Kenan.”