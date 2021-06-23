Cancel
Kenan Thompson Celebrates His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live favorite, Kenan Thompson, is beyond thrilled about his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as seen in a celebratory post shared to social media. Last week, the full list of inductees was revealed for the Walk of Fame Class of 2022, which will bring about 38 new names overall onto the famous walkway. Thompson's name was included as a part of the TV category, as he's currently best known for his Emmy-winning work on Saturday Night Live.

