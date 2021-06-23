Cancel
Movies

Wolf Creek 3 Poster Revealed, Filming Begins This Year

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Creek 3 is officially a go. While the sequel has been in the works for some time things are finally coming together and it will soon be a reality. Altitude Films has boarded the project and is set to launch sales at the Cannes market this week. Filming is set to begin later this year, with John Jarratt returning once again as serial Killer Mick Taylor for the third installment in the horror franchise. Additionally, a poster has been revealed ahead of production.

movieweb.com
John Jarratt
Mick Taylor
#Film#American#Australian
