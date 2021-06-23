Wolf Creek 3 Poster Revealed, Filming Begins This Year

Things seem to be moving full steam ahead with The Acolyte, with production on the series set to begin early next year in the United Kingdom. A new exclusive from DiscussingFilm has indicated that the series is set to start filming on February 2022 should all go well. The show will make use of the Volume technology that made a production like The Mandalorian possible, which is currently being used by Peyton Reed (the sole director for multiple episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian) during the ongoing production of his third Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The plan seems to be that Star Wars: The Acolyte will start filming after principal photography on that movie is complete. DiscussingFilm also reports that The Acolyte‘s lead actress will be a woman of color.