Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A Novel Trailer Reveals Unseen Footage from the Film

Quentin Tarantino is in-between movie projects at the moment, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood becoming one of the most successful of his career. Whatever he does next will, at least according to him, be the last before retirement. But Tarantino isn’t resting easy until then. His novelization of ‘Hollywood’ is out and folks are raving about it, and he’s talked about doing a stage play that he wrote. We’ve never known what that play would be until now, and if you liked his most recent film you’re going to be happy.