Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: A Novel Trailer Reveals Unseen Footage from the Film
Quentin Tarantino is all set to release the novelization of his 2019 masterpiece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The novel will further explore the backstories of the characters from the eponymous film. It will also include some scenes that didn't make it into the final cut of the film; and there are plenty of those. Tarantino regulars Tim Roth and Michael Madsen were supposed to cameo in the film but their scenes were entirely cut.movieweb.com