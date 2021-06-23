Cancel
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 12 days ago
Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares jumped 108.9% to settle at $16.29 on Tuesday following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock. Company CEO told Benzinga ALFI's stock is "undervalued based on pipeline projections and identified opportunity."

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares climbed 47.3% to close at $34.45 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares reported a deal to buy County Bancorp.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 41.1% to close at $1.58 after it was disclosed in a Form4 filing the company COO Daniel Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the company stock at an average price of $1.19.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) climbed 27.7% to close at $36.87 after the company and CollPlant announced an agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 24.3% to settle at $10.50 after the company announced a cash dividend.

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) jumped 22.4% to settle at $5.53. Gold Royalty announced inclusion in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Gold Royalty with a Buy and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.5.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares jumped 21% to close at $6.17 after company director Robert Carey disclosed the purchase of 350K shares of the company's stock at an average price of $5.36.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares gained 19.8% to close at $16.91 after the company agreed to be acquired by Constant Contact for $240 million.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) climbed 19.2% to close at $7.02.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) surged 18.9% to settle at $4.22.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 17.9% to close at $5.27 after the company announced it is bringing a graphite-processing plant and jobs to Alabama.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) surged 15.3% to close at $10.81.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 14% to close at $34.02 after the company reported Q1 results.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) surged 13.6% to settle at $22.08 after multiple firms upgraded the stock and announced their price targets, respectively.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) surged 13.2% to settle at $21.50 after the company priced 82.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $19 per ADS in its initial public offering. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 12.6% to close at $20.61. 3D Systems and Collplant Biotechnologies announced they have signed a co-development agreement for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gained 12.4% to close at $12.63.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares gained 11.6% to settle at $4.99 after surging around 12% on Monday.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) gained 11.3% to close at $139.61 after the company announced that technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake would make a $1 billion investment in senior convertible notes to support its continued business transformation.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 10.7% to close at $4.26. Onion Global, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) surged 10.3% to close at $183.78 on a report suggesting the company is exploring a sale. Also, JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $175 to $198.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) climbed 10% to settle at $22.38 after the company announced the prepayment of term loan debt and $250 million share repurchase authorization.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 10% to settle at $220.40 as the company said it has completed at-the-market equity offering program.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 9.1% to settle at $3.13 after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) rose 9% to close at $3.02 after the company reported major technology advancements in Artificial Intelligence with new audio content processing methodology.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) gained 9% to close at $24.28.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) gained 8.1% to close at $32.63.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares rose 5% to close at $40.50.

Losers

  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 37.3% to close at $5.89 on Tuesday after climbing over 73% on Monday.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares dropped 29.4% to settle at $7.00 after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.
  • Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) fell 14.6% to close at $33.91.
  • Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) shares declined 14.1% to close at $22.14. Prometheus Biosciences recently said it achieved milestone payment of $10 million from Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 13.5% to close at $77.63. Cassava Sciences announced it has selected Premier Research International as its clinical research organization to help conduct the Phase 3 clinical program for simufilam in Alzheimer's disease. Consistent with previous guidance, Cassava Sciences said it plans to initiate this Phase 3 program in the second half of 2021.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares dipped 12.7% to settle at $1.45 after surging 15% on Monday.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 12.3% to close at $84.25.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dropped 11.8% to settle at $4.28.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dipped 11.4% to close at $3.11.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 10.6% to settle at $17.49 after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) tumbled 9.9% to close at $37.14.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) dropped 9.6% to close at $8.18.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 8.1% to close at $3.08 amid a drop in Bitcoin.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 7.8% to close at $2.97.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 6.9% to close at $13.56 after dropping 12% on Monday.
  • Focus Financial Partners Inc.. (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares fell 5.9% to close at $51.19 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock.
