Animal Kingdom birth adds to Disney’s giraffe population

By Dewayne Bevil
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe giraffe population of Disney’s Animal Kingdom has grown by one with the recent birth of a male Masai giraffe. The newborn arrived in a backstage barn at the theme park almost two weeks ago, and is nearly 6 feet tall and 183 pounds, Disney says. His mother is Lily.

