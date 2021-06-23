Animal Kingdom birth adds to Disney’s giraffe population

Beast Kingdom continues to reveal new releases for their amazing Dynamic 8ction Heroes with Disney's DuckTales! The company recently revealed Donald Duck for their figure line, so it makes sense that Huey, Dewey, and Louie are coming up next. These 1/9 scale figures are loaded with detail, fabric parts, 12 points of articulation and will stand roughly 3″ tall each, making them quite the troublemakers. The DuckTales DAH bundle will include a variety of interchangeable hands, duck bills, as well as some fishing rods, a soccer ball, and a slingshot. These pint-size heroes will be an amazing collectible for any Disney or Ducktales fans collection. The Huey, Dewey, and Louie Dynamic 8ction Heroes set is priced at $89.99. These boys are set to get into some trouble once again in February 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.