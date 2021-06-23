Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here's What To Know

Paris Hilton is clearing the air when it comes to the comments Britney Spears made about her in court. During Spears’ shocking testimony in front of the court on June 23rd, she brought up Hilton’s claims that she was a victim of abuse at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old. “The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn‘t believe any of it,” Britney said. Spears’ comments had many wondering if Hilton was upset but the socialite has made it clear that there are no hard feelings and tweeted Tuesday, “I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse.”