Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here's What To Know

capradio.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears hasn't been in charge of her personal life or her finances for 13 years — that's how long she has been in a court-dictated legal arrangement called a conservatorship. But on Wednesday, the artist will be speaking directly, albeit from a remote location, to a Los...

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Donatella Versace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#Circus#American Idol#Bessemer Trust#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Courtney Love Shares Tearful Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love was moved to tears performing Britney Spears ballad “Lucky.” Part of Love’s ongoing Instagram covers series, the song, written by Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Alexander Kronlund, appeared on Spears’ second album Oops!… I Did it Again in 2000, and was one the Hole frontwoman wanted to take on to show her support for the pop singer, who is currently battling end her conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears receives support from Justin Timberlake, Khloé Kardashian, Mariah Carey and more celebrities

Celebrities are expressing their support for Britney after he shared his never-before-heard perspective of guardianship over her. The singer spoke in court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to end her self-described “abusive” guardianship. “I’ve been in shock. I’m traumatized,” she continued. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep …”, “I just want my life back.”
Musickiss951.com

Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music, Long Time Manager Reveals

Britney Spears won’t be singing any new chart smashers, as she intends to retire from the music industry completely, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, said in his resignation letter. Per gossip website TMZ, Rudolph sent an email Sunday night (July 4) to Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and the conservator...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Paris Hilton responds to Britney Spears’ comment about her in court: ‘she didn’t mean it that way’

Paris Hilton is clearing the air when it comes to the comments Britney Spears made about her in court. During Spears’ shocking testimony in front of the court on June 23rd, she brought up Hilton’s claims that she was a victim of abuse at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old. “The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn‘t believe any of it,” Britney said. Spears’ comments had many wondering if Hilton was upset but the socialite has made it clear that there are no hard feelings and tweeted Tuesday, “I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse.”
Musicenstarz.com

Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari ‘Manipulating’ Her For Money?

Britney Spears seems so in love with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. But some members of her team don't trust the dancer. Team members who defended her conservatorship believe that the 27-year-old American-Iranian actor is manipulating the award-winning singer. They also believe that he's only dating Britney Spears for her money,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Public Support of Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears

The public support of singer Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears as she fights against her conservatorship came through loud and clear on Aguilera’s Twitter feed. Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Britney Spears following her explosive testimony against her conservatorship last week.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus Changes "Party in the USA" Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears: "Free Britney!"

In the days since Britney Spears's heartbreaking conservatorship court hearing on June 23, numerous celebrities have voiced their support for the #FreeBritney movement. On July 4, Miley Cyrus took the stage at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas and demonstrated her solidarity with Spears by switching up the words to one of her biggest hits, "Party in the USA." "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b*tch! It's stressing me the f*ck out!"
CelebritiesMercury

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Pink Music Video You Didn't Know Kevin Federline Was In

There's no denying that 2004 gave us some of the best moments in pop culture history. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended their engagement, Prince William and Kate Middleton went public with their relationship, "Friends" ended after 10 seasons, and Britney Spears married Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline got married after three months of dating and the latter was scrutinized for his background and not being a good match for the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy