5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2021

Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares gained 1.2% to $113.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Winnebago shares rose 0.1% to $66.60 in after-hours trading.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) reported a $100 million common stock offering. BioXcel Therapeutics shares dropped 8.1% to $33.88 in the after-hours trading session.

