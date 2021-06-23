5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares gained 1.2% to $113.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Winnebago shares rose 0.1% to $66.60 in after-hours trading.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) reported a $100 million common stock offering. BioXcel Therapeutics shares dropped 8.1% to $33.88 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Patterson shares gained 3.9% to $36.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.9% to $44.06 in after-hours trading.