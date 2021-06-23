Cancel
Small Business

Westchester bakery forced to pivot online discovers promising new business model

By Joe Connolly, Neil A. Carousso
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The macroeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are measurably impacting local businesses, their workers and their customers. Rising commodity prices and the labor shortage are two of Liv Hansen's biggest challenges at The Bakehouse in Ardsley and Tarrytown. It's now forcing her to rethink her traditional business model at her family-run bakery.

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

#Bakeries#Chocolate Cakes#Manhattan#The Bakehouse In Ardsley#Dime Community Bank#Riviera#The Riviera Bakehouse#Instagram#Bakehouse
