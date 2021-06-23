U.S. Seeing Fireworks Shortage Ahead Of Fourth Of July
(Undated) — A fireworks shortage is exploding across the U.S. ahead of Independence Day. The colorful explosives join a growing list of products like toilet paper, beef, and computer chips, that have seen shortages since the pandemic began. NBC News reports the fireworks industry expects supply to be down 30 percent this year because of supply chain issues. Companies increased their orders after sales broke records and approached two-billion dollars last year. This year, the shortfall could top 76 million pounds of product. While fireworks are distributed year-round, most of the industry’s annual revenue comes in the week leading up to the July 4th holiday.www.kabc.com