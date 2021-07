New York [June 29, 2021] In a new episode of the hit HGTV series Celebrity IOU, airing on Monday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart—who has won a BET Award, NAACP Image Awards and People’s Choice Awards and been nominated for a Primetime Emmy® Award—will express his deep gratitude to his close friend and personal trainer Ron, aka “Boss.” Kevin will combine forces with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform a crumbling backhouse on Boss’ property into a retreat for the friend who helped him learn how to walk again after a serious car accident. In a nod to how he met Boss, Kevin will even help design a custom barber shop for the new space. In addition to airing on HGTV, Kevin’s episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 5.