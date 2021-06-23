Two Faces Charges After Altercation

On Monday, two people were arrested after police say a gun discharged during a struggle that also endangered a 1-year-old in the house. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Hannah Dearmond said she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Timothy Armstrong, when he got a gun and waived it around and pointed it at her. Deputies said the altercation turned physical with Dearmond and Armstrong wrestling on the kitchen floor for the weapon. According to the report, the gun discharged with a 1-year-old in an adjacent room.