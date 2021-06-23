Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan County, KY

Two Faces Charges After Altercation

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, two people were arrested after police say a gun discharged during a struggle that also endangered a 1-year-old in the house. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Hannah Dearmond said she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Timothy Armstrong, when he got a gun and waived it around and pointed it at her. Deputies said the altercation turned physical with Dearmond and Armstrong wrestling on the kitchen floor for the weapon. According to the report, the gun discharged with a 1-year-old in an adjacent room.

www.wvih.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, KY
Logan County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Intoxication#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...