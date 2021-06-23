Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man set on fire in downtown Jacksonville, suspect arrested

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0127zw_0aclzDM600

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he set another man on fire in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday night.

At 9:51 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a person that was placed on fire at the intersection of Main Street and Union Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found citizens surrounding the man who was suffering from severe injuries from being burned.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later flown to a hospital in Gainesville, according to police.

Michael Smith, 54, who was found about three blocks from the crime scene, was arrested and charged in the incident.

The Violent Crime Units and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
