(Los Angeles, CA) — Singer Billie Eilish says she’s “appalled and embarrassed” by an old video that’s gone viral on TikTok that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian slur. In her Instagram account, Eilish says she was just 13- or 14-years-old at the time and didn’t know the term was derogatory. However, the Grammy Award winner adds there’s no excuse for using the term and she says she’s truly sorry.