Joseph Mattos, a chef in a Branchburg restaurant, thought he had found a way to prevent becoming homeless again. That changed within a matter of minutes. The math was tough, but for most of last year Mattos, 49, was able to pay his $1,050 monthly rent for a Somerset County apartment even after the restaurant where he worked shut down when the COVID pandemic struck. He turned over his enhanced unemployment benefits and blew through his savings to cover the rent.