Toms River mayor wants to ask voters for open space tax increase
TOMS RIVER - Is it time to once again ask voters to increase the township's open space tax?. Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr. thinks the answer is "yes." Hill asked the township council to consider a ballot question this year that would ask residents if they want to increase the tax to help Toms River preserve more land. Hill said he was inspired by recent complaints by residents about ongoing development in town, particularly in the formerly rural North Dover section.www.app.com