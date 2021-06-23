Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Childish Gambino, Bon Iver to Appear on Brittany Howard's 'Jaime Reimagined'

By Emily Zemler
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Howard will release Jamie Imagined on July 23rd via ATO Records. The album features reinterpretations and remixes of the songs on Howard’s 2019 album Jamie by artists like Common, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and Little Dragon. To preview the release, Howard shared Little Dragon’s remix of “Presence” along with...

www.nhregister.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kiwanuka
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Laura Mvula
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ato Records#Primavera Sound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicshorefire.com

Secretly Announces Renewed Recording Contracts with Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Mitski, Sharon Van Etten & Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Today, Secretly is honored to announce its renewed partnership with Dead Oceanstrailblazer Mitski and Jagjaguwar recording artists Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, all of whom have made the decision to continue releasing new music and forthcoming endeavors alongside the revered, independent record labels. In a collective commitment to career-long partnerships, Secretly Publishing has also renewed its publishing agreements with Bayonne, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jay Som, Phil Elverum and Strand of Oaks. Between the visionary teams at Secretly and these formative groups of creative forces, the reaffirmed bond is the result of decades of work and collaboration the company has dedicated to its industry-shaping mission of mutual growth, trust and empowerment.
EntertainmentBillboard

Secretly Group Renews Recording Deals With Bon Iver, Mitski, Angel Olsen & More

Today (Monday, June 21), Secretly Group has announced a handful of recording and publishing renewals for its flagship artists. Those who renewed recording contracts include Mitski, signed to Dead Oceans, and Jagjaguwar’s Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. As for Secretly Publishing, renewals include Bayonne, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jay Som, Phil Elverum and Strand of Oaks.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Brittany Howard Recruits BADBADNOTGOOD, Little Dragon For ‘Jamie’ Remixes [Listen]

Brittany Howard on Tuesday released two more selections from her upcoming Jamie Reimagined album, this time featuring BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon. The reconstructed version of the Alabama Shakes singer’s debut solo album is out digitally on July 23rd. For their part, the Candian jazz outfit BADBADNOTGOOD takes on the forward-looking...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
AL.com

Jazz Fest 2021: Jimmy Buffett, Brittany Howard part of all-star lineup

October 8 - 10 Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic, David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and more.
MusicThe FADER

Listen to Taylor Swift’s latest Bon Iver collaboration, “Renegade”

Big Red Machine and Taylor Swift have shared new song "Renegade." Big Red Machine is the collaborative project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National. Both artists contributed to Swift's 2020 album folklore. "Renegade" will appear on Big Red Machine's How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due August 27 via Jagjaguwar/37d03d.
MusicThe New Yorker

Live: Janet Mock, and a Performance by Bon Iver

In two conversations from New Yorker Festivals past, the writer and trans activist Janet Mock speaks with Hilton Als about learning self-acceptance from Hawaiian culture; and Justin Vernon, of the band Bon Iver, talks with the music critic Amanda Petrusich about his enigmatic lyrics and his deep love of the television show “Northern Exposure,” then he gives a live performance of three songs from the band’s latest album, “i,i.”
MusicWyoming Tribune Eagle

Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
MusicNME

Listen to Years & Years reimagine Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge Of Glory’

Years & Years is the latest artist to take on one of Lady Gaga‘s songs for the forthcoming re-release of her 2011 album ‘Born This Way’, covering the album’s closer ‘The Edge Of Glory’. While Gaga’s original features a Bruce Springsteen-esque melody driven by keys and saxophone from late E...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Brittany Howard: ‘I think back and I can’t even recognise that kid now’

When I was 11 years old, I saw my first live band performance, in our old gym at school. Some kids who were four years older than me had a band and they played cover songs: Weezer, Pearl Jam, Nirvana – lots of grunge music. I remember thinking it was a superpower because they could make people dance. That’s when I knew that was what I wanted to do.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Star

David Guetta is a dabbling artist who has released five studio albums featuring original music. He also fronts his own dance music act, aptly named “DAVE TEXAS”, which debuted in the United States in 1998. The band’s debut album, “Come As You Are” was certified gold by the American Recordings Association. In addition to his solo work, Guetta has also contributed to and produced tracks for artists such as Diplo, Chiddy Caution and Sky – the popular UK DJ/production act. What else does David have up his sleeve?
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
MusicBillboard

Bon Jovi Score Their First Video in YouTube's Billion Views Club

It's the first entry in the video streaming platform's Billion Views Club from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. "It's My Life" was released as the lead single off the rock band's seventh studio album, Crush, in 2000. The song broke into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 33.
Los Angeles, CAAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bon Jovi's 'It's My Life' Breaks One Billion Views On YouTube

(Los Angeles, CA) -- Bon Jovi is reaching a major milestone. The rocker's hit song "It's My Life" surpassed the one-billion-views mark on Youtube. The song debuted over two decades ago, and peaked at 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's also become the first song to reach a billion...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Andrew Woolf: Song Unsung

Although London-based tenor saxophonist Andrew Woolf has been releasing records since 2012, Song Unsung is the first he has issued under his own name. His debut, which was actually recorded in 2008, was the EP Soma Quartet (Self Produced), made by Woolf, electric guitarist Ryan Williams, double bassist Will Collier and trumpeter Joe Auckland. The disc celebrated the musicians' shared love of the music of Kenny Wheeler and in particular Wheeler's album Angel Song (ECM, 1997). Over a decade later, Auckland is a member of the quintet which recorded Song Unsung. Between 2008 and 2021, Woolf's culturally diverse recording history has included, among others, Madwort Sax Quartet, Ghanaian percussionist Afla Sackley's aggregation Afrik Bawantu, and Alvorada, who specialise in Brazilian choro music.
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Will Ed Sheeran, Elton John & Stevie Wonder perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

In 2002, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marked 50 years on the throne with a Golden Jubilee celebration featuring big pop stars. In 2012, she marked her Diamond Jubilee, 60 years on the throne, with another big bash with another bunch of pop stars. Now stars are being lined up for next year’s Platinum Jubilee, during which Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne.