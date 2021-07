OAKLAND, Calif. -- J.D. Martinez’s best Kiké Hernández impression went to waste in a crushing Red Sox loss Saturday afternoon in Oakland. One day after Hernández threw out the would-be tying run at the plate in the 10th inning to preserve a Red Sox win, Martinez gunned down the potential winning run Saturday afternoon, throwing out Sean Murphy to end the 10th. The Red Sox took a 6-4 lead in the top of the 12th, but the A’s plated three runs off Matt Andriese in the bottom half of the inning to snap the Sox’ eight-game winning streak and win, 7-6, in comeback fashion.