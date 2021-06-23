Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Britain's Persimmon, Aviva to amend home leases after inquiry

By Pushkala Aripaka
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSBji_0aclxfnu00

(Reuters) -Persimmon Homes and a fund managed by Aviva have agreed to measures called for by Britain’s competition regulator as part of an ongoing investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents.

Insurer Aviva will remove “unfair” ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday.

Persimmon will offer leasehold owners an option to get complete ownership of their property at lower rates.

The regulator launched the investigation in September with cases against top developers Barratt, Taylor Wimpey, Countryside and Persimmon, which is Britain’s second largest housebuilder.

“This settlement with Aviva and Persimmon is a hugely important step,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said, adding that new legislation will protect future homeowners.

The moves come after the CMA in March asked Taylor Wimpey and Countryside to drop unfair ground rent terms. Both said they were cooperating with the regulator.

Persimmon has also agreed to extend the time during which buyers can exchange contracts after reserving a property, and separately said it would cap freehold property prices at 2,000 pounds ($2,796). It stopped selling leasehold homes in 2017.

It added the undertakings formally end the probe into Persimmon, whose shares were down 1.2% to 29.9 pounds at 0754 GMT, while Aviva shares were unchanged.

Aviva’s investment arm said in a statement that one of its funds agreed with the CMA to amend terms for around 1,000 leases it had acquired, adding that these represented only 2% of leaseholds held by Aviva Investors Realm Ground Rent Fund.

The CMA said it was investigating Brigante Properties, Abacus Land and Adriatic Land, which bought freeholds from either Countryside or Taylor Wimpey and used the same terms.

Reuters could not immediately reach the three investment groups for comment.

($1 = 0.7154 pounds)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Leases#Uk#Persimmon Aviva#Insurer Aviva#Cma#Brigante Properties#Freeholds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog warns banks over replacing Libor with credit sensitive rates

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Banks should consult first with the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” to substitute for the Libor benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. “We ask that any regulated UK market participants looking to use these so-called ‘credit...
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Pendragon, Flutter Entertainment

Liberum has named Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey as two of its top picks, after a recent sell-off created an "attractive" buying opportunity among housebuilders. In a note published on Monday, the broker said it saw "material upside in Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey", both of which have 'buy' ratings and price targets of 3,400.0p and 195.0p respectively.
Economy740thefan.com

BoE staff to work at least 1 day a week from office from September

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England has asked its staff to work at least one day a week from its offices from September, an official said on Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England was set to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions from July 19. Joanna Place,...
Economyq957.com

Britain’s AO World signals strong start to year after profit triples

(Reuters) – Online electricals retailer AO World signalled a robust start to the new financial year on Thursday, after reporting an annual profit that nearly tripled on strong demand for home appliances and office products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the AO World, which sells which sells laptops,...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

MP criticises Persimmon for ‘predatory behaviour’

Housebuilder Persimmon is boosting profits by giving purchasers no alternative but to sign up to its broadband service. New owners moving on to estates built by the developer will often find that FibreNest, which is owned by Persimmon, is the only internet network they can choose. In the past year,...
Economymarketplace.org

How is Britain’s financial services industry faring after Brexit?

Britain’s divorce from the European Union was finalized nearly a year and a half ago, but it’s been just six months since the country’s transition out of the bloc was completed. A number of 11th-hour discussions took place in December to determine how industries, such as fishing, would operate in...
BusinessMetro International

Amazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition regulator started a formal investigation on Friday into whether Amazon and Google may not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews. Along with regulators in the United Sates and the European Union, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has stepped up its scrutiny of big...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has got commitments from housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva as part of a long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. The Competition and Markets Authority said Aviva will remove unfair ground rent terms and...
EconomyShareCast

Aviva, Persimmon agree 'landmark' commitments for leaseholders - CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that Aviva and Persimmon have agreed to "landmark" commitments for leaseholders. As part of the watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector, investment group Aviva has committed to remove certain terms from its leasehold contracts which cause ground rents to double and to repay those who were affecting by the issue.
Worldinvesting.com

Ramsay Health sweetens offer for Britain's Spire to win over investors

(Reuters) -Australia's Ramsay Health Care has raised its offer to buy British peer Spire Healthcare to about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion), the hospital operators said on Monday, after reports of some investor opposition to a deal agreed earlier. Ramsay said its latest offer of 250 pence per share for...
Real EstateTelegraph

House-buyers return to prime London areas as lockdown eases

Housing activity in the most expensive areas of London reached a record high in June as the easing of Covid restrictions drew people back to the capital, research has found. Transactions in prime central London areas soared 86pc higher than the five-year average, according to estate agency Knight Frank, as the easing of lockdown boosted confidence in the market.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year. UK inflation is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period. The UK economy looks to be in rude health with economic growth picking up sharply over the last quarter. According to the latest Bank of England (BoE) report, the recovery in economic activity is ‘most pronounced’ in the consumer-facing services sector after Covid restrictions were loosened in April, with output in some sectors ‘around pre-Covid levels’. The BoE expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year, supported by the successful vaccination program and continued unwinding of lockdown measures, while the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is more bullish and expects UK GDP to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% next year.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Corporations More Eager To Decarbonize After Covid, HSBC CEO Says

In the 60 countries where HSBC Bank does business, corporations are proactively pursuing decarbonized business models, the bank’s group chief executive said last week, because of a lesson they learned from the COVID pandemic. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn’s remark came in a conversation between Quinn, UK climate envoy Mark Carney...