Kelly Bingler Hall

He Orchard Sessions Live Concert series continues on Thursday, July 22 with country music singer-songwriter Kristen Kelly. Settle into a musical evening under heirloom apple trees at The Farm at Old Edwards. Growing up in small-town Lorena, Texas, Kristen studied the music of her late grandfather, a country music musician and learned about classic rock from her father. Along the way, she fell in love with the Blues. She learned to love poetry and listened to country giants; the Judds, George Strait, and Willie Nelson. She fell in love with the “simple” songwriting style of Merle Haggard, who embodied her belief that “country music is three chords and the truth.” Enjoy Kristen kelly’s heartfelt songs on Thursday, July 22 at The Farm at Old Edwards. The $25 ticket includes light bites, and a cash bar is available. The Orchard Sessions concert series brings a stellar lineup of well-known musicians to The Farm at Old Edwards – located at 336 Arnold Road in Highlands. For more information about Orchard sessions – and to book online visit oldedwardshospitality.com/ORCHARDSESSIONS.