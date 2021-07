I’m no application developer, so I won’t pretend to understand the intricacies of Android Package files (APKs) which can be downloaded officially from the Google Play Store on Android and Chrome OS devices. What I will say, however, is that Google’s recent announcement that it’s switching to something called Android App Bundles (.aab) in place of APKs could be the killing blow to Microsoft’s recent efforts to allow Windows 11 users to run phone apps on their desktops. In doing so, Google may have just maintained a very important boundary between the value proposition of Chromebooks and their competition.