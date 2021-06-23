Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Bowring, Duane L. "Bo"

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane L. "Bo" Bowring 1946-2021 Lt. Colonel Duane "Bo" Bowring, USAF Ret., 75, of Cheyenne, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home in Arizona surrounded by his family. He was cared for in his final days by his wife, Beth, his children, and his granddaughter and her fiancé. Bo was a devoted husband, caring brother, loving father, faithful friend, and a hard worker. No one who met him could deny his passion for family, work, and the friendships he made along the way. He played all sports but talked about baseball the most. He loved to fish, hunt, and go to baseball games. From 1969 to 1992, Bo served active duty in the United States Air Force as a C-141 pilot and Supply Commander. Upon retirement at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, Bo accepted a position at Cheyenne East High School as a JROTC instructor for the school years 1992-2010. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eileen Bowring; his first wife, Judy Bowring; his brother, Don Bowring; and his two sons, David Bowring and Joey Traylor. He is survived by his wife, Beth Bowring; his sister, Marilyn Lindell; his brothers, Dale and Dean Bowring; daughters, Patty Hall, Shelly Wink, and Jalynn Kirby; his sons, Bobby Traylor and Beau Bowring; 18 grandkids; 13 great grandkids; and 2 great-great grandkids. Visitation will be Thursday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial and military honors to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

www.wyomingnews.com
